View this post on Instagram

@moredaria wearing a pop dress by the Japanese digital artist and motion designer @kotayamaji Kota Yamaji’s collection is a part of @dressxcom ART project. At DressX we strongly believe that art should be accessible for everyone. By supporting local artists all around the globe we aim to give them a creative platform to explore new possibilities and express themselves through fashion. Learn more about the ART collections at @dressxcom via link in bio. #dressx #dressxcom #digitalfashion