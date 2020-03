View this post on Instagram

We’re back with more information about the rescheduled shows in South America. As we told you a few days ago, we’re all putting safety first, self-isolating and socially distancing, but are also excited that we’ll still be able to visit our friends in South America later this year. @gretavanfleet will be joining us and while all the cities are the same, a few venues have changed. Please hold onto your tickets for the originally scheduled April dates and visit the website for the ticketing service for the show(s) you plan to attend for additional details or refund information if you are unable to hang with us in December. We wish you, your friends and families, and the extended ‘Tallica family around the world the very best during these difficult times. Stay home, stay safe, and we’ll catch you in December!