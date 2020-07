View this post on Instagram

We are TWO days out in the #CountdownToMars! ⁣ ⁣ Perseverance has made her way to the launch pad at @NASAKennedy Space Center and is awaiting liftoff to the Red Planet on July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT. We are so excited for our new astrobiologist to set off and seek ancient signs of life on Mars. Can we count you in for launch? If so, comment what you’re most excited about with ‘Go for launch!’ below.⁣ ⁣ Video Credit: NASA/Mark Hailey ⁣ ⁣ #LaunchTime #Mars #ScientistLife #NASA ⁣