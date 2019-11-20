Foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira, 20, os indicados ao Grammy 2020. A artista pop Lizzo, com 8, e Billie Eilish, que faz show no Brasil em 2020, e o rapper Lil Nas X, com 6 cada um, lideram a lista de indicados da mais importante premiação musical do mundo.

Os três, inclusive, disputam a categoria de artista revelação. Ao lado deles estão Rosalía, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Tank and Da Bangas e Yola. E também concorrem o prêmio de melhor gravação e melhor disco do ano.

Artistas como Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, que também se apresenta no Brasil no ano que vem, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, The Cranberries e Gustavo Dudamel também concorrem ao Grammy 2020.

A cerimônia de premiação será realizada no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles.

Veja os indicados ao Grammy 2020 nas principais categorias.

Música do Ano

Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga

Bad Guy, Billie Eili

Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker

Hard Place, H.E.R

Lover, Taylor Swift

Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Álbum do Ano

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Gravação do Ano

Hey, Ma, Bon Iver

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Talk, Khalid

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee

Artista Revelação

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Rosalía

Lil Nas X

Black Pumas

Maggie Rogers

Tank and Da Bangas

Yola

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

Spirit, Beyoncé

bad guy, Billie Eilish

7 rings, Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift

Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo

Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker, Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Melhor Clipe do Ano

Weve Got To Try, The Chemical Brothers

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane, FKA twigs

Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad Hes Gone, Tove Lo

Melhor Música de Rock

Fear Inoculum – (Tool)

Give Yourself A Try – (The 1975)

Harmony Hall – (Vampire Weekend)

History Repeats – (Brittany Howard)

This Land – (Gary Clark Jr.)

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Melhor Música R&B

Couldve Been, H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller

Look At Me Now, Emily King

No Guidance, Chris Brown Ft. Drake

Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye

Say So, Pj Morton Ft. Jojo

Melhor Álbum Urban Contemporâneo

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez

Melhor Álbum Latino

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Melhor performance de orquestra

– Buckner: Symphony nº9, Manfred Honeck (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

– Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

– Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

– Transatlantic, Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

– Wienberg: Symphonies n. 2 & 21, Mirga Grainyte-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Melhor Gravação de Ópera

– Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

– Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

– Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

– Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

– Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczala, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)