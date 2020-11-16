Professor Josimar, do PSD, é o novo prefeito de Piraquara, região metropolitana de Curitiba. Ele foi eleito neste domingo com 19.891 votos, o que representa um total de 48,55% dos votos válidos. João Guilherme, do Solidariedade, ficou em segundo com 7.461 votos (18,21%).

Veja o resultado final da disputa pela prefeitura de Piraquara

  • Professor Josimar (PSD) – 48,55%19891 votos
  • João Guilherme (SOLIDARIEDADE) – 18,21%7461 votos
  • Jean Galvao (PSB) – 14,76%6047 votos
  • Gabão (MDB) – 8,21%3362 votos
  • Tielo (PTC) – 5,09%2085 votos
  • Valdir Negão (PDT) – 2,91%1191 votos
  • Carla Montanarin (AVANTE) – 1,71%702 votos
  • Mendes da Loja (PSOL) – 0,57%232 votos

>>> CONFIRA A LISTA COM OS VEREADORES MAIS VOTADOS EM PIRAQUARA NAS ELEIÇÕES 2020

Cicero TerraplanagemREPUBLICANOSELEITO14213,28%
Professor GilmarSOLIDARIEDADEELEITO11232,59%
Amilton LimaPSCELEITO10062,32%
Professor PedroPSDELEITO9792,26%
Marcelinho da SaúdePSDELEITO9682,23%
VandinhoREPUBLICANOSELEITO9482,19%
Valmir NanicoPSDELEITO8872,04%
WelitonPSLELEITO7901,82%
Marildo GomesPSDELEITO7641,76%
10ºGuanairREPUBLICANOSELEITO7381,70%
11ºEugênio HullerPODEELEITO7201,66%
12ºMaguilaPODEELEITO7071,63%
13ºLucio RenatoPSBELEITO4831,11%

