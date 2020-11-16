Professor Josimar, do PSD, é o novo prefeito de Piraquara, região metropolitana de Curitiba. Ele foi eleito neste domingo com 19.891 votos, o que representa um total de 48,55% dos votos válidos. João Guilherme, do Solidariedade, ficou em segundo com 7.461 votos (18,21%).
Veja o resultado final da disputa pela prefeitura de Piraquara
- Professor Josimar (PSD) – 48,55%19891 votos
- João Guilherme (SOLIDARIEDADE) – 18,21%7461 votos
- Jean Galvao (PSB) – 14,76%6047 votos
- Gabão (MDB) – 8,21%3362 votos
- Tielo (PTC) – 5,09%2085 votos
- Valdir Negão (PDT) – 2,91%1191 votos
- Carla Montanarin (AVANTE) – 1,71%702 votos
- Mendes da Loja (PSOL) – 0,57%232 votos
>>> CONFIRA A LISTA COM OS VEREADORES MAIS VOTADOS EM PIRAQUARA NAS ELEIÇÕES 2020
|1º
|Cicero Terraplanagem
|REPUBLICANOS
|ELEITO
|1421
|3,28%
|2º
|Professor Gilmar
|SOLIDARIEDADE
|ELEITO
|1123
|2,59%
|3º
|Amilton Lima
|PSC
|ELEITO
|1006
|2,32%
|4º
|Professor Pedro
|PSD
|ELEITO
|979
|2,26%
|5º
|Marcelinho da Saúde
|PSD
|ELEITO
|968
|2,23%
|6º
|Vandinho
|REPUBLICANOS
|ELEITO
|948
|2,19%
|7º
|Valmir Nanico
|PSD
|ELEITO
|887
|2,04%
|8º
|Weliton
|PSL
|ELEITO
|790
|1,82%
|9º
|Marildo Gomes
|PSD
|ELEITO
|764
|1,76%
|10º
|Guanair
|REPUBLICANOS
|ELEITO
|738
|1,70%
|11º
|Eugênio Huller
|PODE
|ELEITO
|720
|1,66%
|12º
|Maguila
|PODE
|ELEITO
|707
|1,63%
|13º
|Lucio Renato
|PSB
|ELEITO
|483
|1,11%
