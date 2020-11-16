Professor Josimar, do PSD, é o novo prefeito de Piraquara, região metropolitana de Curitiba. Ele foi eleito neste domingo com 19.891 votos, o que representa um total de 48,55% dos votos válidos. João Guilherme, do Solidariedade, ficou em segundo com 7.461 votos (18,21%).

Veja o resultado final da disputa pela prefeitura de Piraquara

Professor Josimar (PSD ) – 48,55%19891 votos

) – 48,55%19891 votos João Guilherme (SOLIDARIEDADE) – 18,21%7461 votos

18,21%7461 votos Jean Galvao (PSB) – 14,76%6047 votos

14,76%6047 votos Gabão (MDB ) – 8,21%3362 votos

) – 8,21%3362 votos Tielo (PTC) – 5,09%2085 votos

5,09%2085 votos Valdir Negão (PDT ) – 2,91%1191 votos

) – 2,91%1191 votos Carla Montanarin (AVANTE) – 1,71%702 votos

1,71%702 votos Mendes da Loja (PSOL) – 0,57%232 votos

1º Cicero Terraplanagem REPUBLICANOS ELEITO 1421 3,28% 2º Professor Gilmar SOLIDARIEDADE ELEITO 1123 2,59% 3º Amilton Lima PSC ELEITO 1006 2,32% 4º Professor Pedro PSD ELEITO 979 2,26% 5º Marcelinho da Saúde PSD ELEITO 968 2,23% 6º Vandinho REPUBLICANOS ELEITO 948 2,19% 7º Valmir Nanico PSD ELEITO 887 2,04% 8º Weliton PSL ELEITO 790 1,82% 9º Marildo Gomes PSD ELEITO 764 1,76% 10º Guanair REPUBLICANOS ELEITO 738 1,70% 11º Eugênio Huller PODE ELEITO 720 1,66% 12º Maguila PODE ELEITO 707 1,63% 13º Lucio Renato PSB ELEITO 483 1,11%

