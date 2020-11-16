Com 36.444 votos, ou 49,52%, o atual prefeito de Paranaguá, no litoral do Paraná, Marcelo Roque (Podemos) foi reeleito neste domingo. Ele superou outros nove adversários nas Eleições 2020. O segundo colocado da corrida eleitoral foi Adriano Ramos, do Republicanos, que teve 27.265 votos (37,05%.

publicidade

Confira o resultado final das Eleições 2020 em Paranaguá

Marcelo Roque (PODE ) – 49,52%36444 votos

) – 49,52%36444 votos Adriano Ramos (REPUBLICANOS ) – 37,05%27265 votos

) – 37,05%27265 votos Alceu Maron (PROS) – 8,70%6402 votos

8,70%6402 votos Baka Filho (PDT ) – 1,70%1253 votos

) – 1,70%1253 votos Fabiano Vicente Elias (CIDADANIA ) – 0,91%671 votos

) – 0,91%671 votos Julinho Lima (PATRIOTA ) – 0,63%462 votos

) – 0,63%462 votos Dr Manoel Barbosa (PC DO B) – 0,51%378 votos

0,51%378 votos Pichaco (DEM ) – 0,49%357 votos

) – 0,49%357 votos Marco Sukita (PV ) – 0,35%257 votos

) – 0,35%257 votos Emmanuel Lobo (PCO) – 0,14%104 votos

>>> CONFIRA A LISTA COM OS VEREADORES MAIS VOTADOS EM Paranaguá NAS ELEIÇÕES 2020

1º Waldir Leite PSC ELEITO 2101 2,84% 2º Junior Leite PSC ELEITO 1515 2,05% 3º Nilo PP ELEITO 1486 2,01% 4º Bruno do Idamir PP ELEITO 1408 1,90% 5º Lindonei Santos PTC ELEITO 1185 1,60% 6º Renan Britto PODE ELEITO 1166 1,57% 7º Delegado Nilson Diniz PSL ELEITO 994 1,34% 8º Fabio Santos PSDB ELEITO 918 1,24% 9º Oziel Marques _ O Mael PTC ELEITO 851 1,15% 10º Oséias Bisson PODE ELEITO 800 1,08% 11º Welington Frandji PODE ELEITO 757 1,02% 12º Ezequias Rederd (maré) PODE ELEITO 723 0,98% 13º Irineu Cruz REPUBLICANOS ELEITO 715 0,97% 14º Jozias da Negui PDT ELEITO 712 0,96% 15º Luizinho Maranhão PSB ELEITO 711 0,96% 16º Jean Domingues PODE ELEITO 703 0,95% 17º Edilso Caetano REPUBLICANOS ELEITO 683 0,92% 18º Dr Adalberto MDB ELEITO 611 0,82% 19º Isabelle Dias PSB ELEITO 555 0,75%

Juntos podemos fazer mais. Esse conteúdo foi produzido da forma como a Tribuna sempre pensou, colocando as pessoas em primeiro lugar. Neste cenário de pandemia, estamos ainda mais comprometidos em trazer informação útil e histórias positivas para a sociedade. Você pode fazer parte essa missão apoiando o nosso jornal com uma doação de qualquer valor.