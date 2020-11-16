Com 36.444 votos, ou 49,52%, o atual prefeito de Paranaguá, no litoral do Paraná, Marcelo Roque (Podemos) foi reeleito neste domingo. Ele superou outros nove adversários nas Eleições 2020. O segundo colocado da corrida eleitoral foi Adriano Ramos, do Republicanos, que teve 27.265 votos (37,05%.
Confira o resultado final das Eleições 2020 em Paranaguá
- Marcelo Roque (PODE) – 49,52%36444 votos
- Adriano Ramos (REPUBLICANOS) – 37,05%27265 votos
- Alceu Maron (PROS) – 8,70%6402 votos
- Baka Filho (PDT) – 1,70%1253 votos
- Fabiano Vicente Elias (CIDADANIA) – 0,91%671 votos
- Julinho Lima (PATRIOTA) – 0,63%462 votos
- Dr Manoel Barbosa (PC DO B) – 0,51%378 votos
- Pichaco (DEM) – 0,49%357 votos
- Marco Sukita (PV) – 0,35%257 votos
- Emmanuel Lobo (PCO) – 0,14%104 votos
|1º
|Waldir Leite
|PSC
|ELEITO
|2101
|2,84%
|2º
|Junior Leite
|PSC
|ELEITO
|1515
|2,05%
|3º
|Nilo
|PP
|ELEITO
|1486
|2,01%
|4º
|Bruno do Idamir
|PP
|ELEITO
|1408
|1,90%
|5º
|Lindonei Santos
|PTC
|ELEITO
|1185
|1,60%
|6º
|Renan Britto
|PODE
|ELEITO
|1166
|1,57%
|7º
|Delegado Nilson Diniz
|PSL
|ELEITO
|994
|1,34%
|8º
|Fabio Santos
|PSDB
|ELEITO
|918
|1,24%
|9º
|Oziel Marques _ O Mael
|PTC
|ELEITO
|851
|1,15%
|10º
|Oséias Bisson
|PODE
|ELEITO
|800
|1,08%
|11º
|Welington Frandji
|PODE
|ELEITO
|757
|1,02%
|12º
|Ezequias Rederd (maré)
|PODE
|ELEITO
|723
|0,98%
|13º
|Irineu Cruz
|REPUBLICANOS
|ELEITO
|715
|0,97%
|14º
|Jozias da Negui
|PDT
|ELEITO
|712
|0,96%
|15º
|Luizinho Maranhão
|PSB
|ELEITO
|711
|0,96%
|16º
|Jean Domingues
|PODE
|ELEITO
|703
|0,95%
|17º
|Edilso Caetano
|REPUBLICANOS
|ELEITO
|683
|0,92%
|18º
|Dr Adalberto
|MDB
|ELEITO
|611
|0,82%
|19º
|Isabelle Dias
|PSB
|ELEITO
|555
|0,75%
