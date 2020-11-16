Com 36.444 votos, ou 49,52%, o atual prefeito de Paranaguá, no litoral do Paraná, Marcelo Roque (Podemos) foi reeleito neste domingo. Ele superou outros nove adversários nas Eleições 2020. O segundo colocado da corrida eleitoral foi Adriano Ramos, do Republicanos, que teve 27.265 votos (37,05%.

Confira o resultado final das Eleições 2020 em Paranaguá

  • Marcelo Roque (PODE) – 49,52%36444 votos
  • Adriano Ramos (REPUBLICANOS) – 37,05%27265 votos
  • Alceu Maron (PROS) – 8,70%6402 votos
  • Baka Filho (PDT) – 1,70%1253 votos
  • Fabiano Vicente Elias (CIDADANIA) – 0,91%671 votos
  • Julinho Lima (PATRIOTA) – 0,63%462 votos
  • Dr Manoel Barbosa (PC DO B) – 0,51%378 votos
  • Pichaco (DEM) – 0,49%357 votos
  • Marco Sukita (PV) – 0,35%257 votos
  • Emmanuel Lobo (PCO) – 0,14%104 votos

Waldir LeitePSCELEITO21012,84%
Junior LeitePSCELEITO15152,05%
NiloPPELEITO14862,01%
Bruno do IdamirPPELEITO14081,90%
Lindonei SantosPTCELEITO11851,60%
Renan BrittoPODEELEITO11661,57%
Delegado Nilson DinizPSLELEITO9941,34%
Fabio SantosPSDBELEITO9181,24%
Oziel Marques _ O MaelPTCELEITO8511,15%
10ºOséias BissonPODEELEITO8001,08%
11ºWelington FrandjiPODEELEITO7571,02%
12ºEzequias Rederd (maré)PODEELEITO7230,98%
13ºIrineu CruzREPUBLICANOSELEITO7150,97%
14ºJozias da NeguiPDTELEITO7120,96%
15ºLuizinho MaranhãoPSBELEITO7110,96%
16ºJean DominguesPODEELEITO7030,95%
17ºEdilso CaetanoREPUBLICANOSELEITO6830,92%
18ºDr AdalbertoMDBELEITO6110,82%
19ºIsabelle DiasPSBELEITO5550,75%

